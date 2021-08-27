DECATUR
Barbara Ann Morgan, 77, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Her visitation will be on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of the funeral home. Entombment will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Alden Foster.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Gary Morgan; son, Benard Foster; daughter, Regina Richardson; three grandchildren, Michaela Foster, Hunter Foster and Tabitha Hardwick; two great-grandchildren, Hazel Hardwick and Harrison Hardwick.
