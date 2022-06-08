DECATUR
Barbara Ann Pence Henderson, age 77, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Barbara was born on June 19, 1944 in Decatur, Alabama. For over 40 years, she worked at the Morgan County Courthouse in the Mapping Department and knew every street in the city. She also served in many different capacities, including president of the Ladies Auxiliary as part of the Eagles Club. Barbara had a true servant’s heart and spent her life in service to others. She was passionate about helping those less fortunate. She regularly volunteered with the Committee on Church Cooperation (CCC) working in the soup kitchen and food pantry. She enjoyed spending time with family and was a friend to all. She provided an abundance of hope and never met a stranger. Words cannot do justice to explain the effect that Barbara had on our local community. Anyone that had the opportunity to experience Barbara also knew her love for others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Henderson; parents, William and Cornelia Rose Pence; two sisters, Patricia “Patsy” Cathcart and Mildred “Mickey” Pence; and three brothers, William “Bill” Pence, Joseph “Joe” Pence, and Simeon “Sim” Pence. She is survived by her brother, James “Jim” Pence and son, Chadwick “Chad” Henderson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church with Mass following at 1:00 p.m. There will be a graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Food Pantry at the Committee on Church Cooperation (CCC).
