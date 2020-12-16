SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Barbara Ann Ryan Gentry, 86, will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Mason officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann (Ryan) Gentry..born into this world on March 5, 1934 and returned to her Savior and Sustainer, Jesus Christ, on December 12, 2020.
Barbara “Bobbie” was the Mother of three Children, Sandra (Legg) Ellard (Mike), Martin Luther Legg (Insuk), and Laurie Ann Legg (Gary). Grandchildren, Kristie Kay Lowrey, Jeremiah Wayne Engle (Pam), Michael John Melonas, Stuart Luther Ryan, Zachariah Martin Legg, Matthew Isaiah Legg, and Jon Austin Tuder and six great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. She also shared with her husband, Harold D. Gentry, the upbringing of his children, Julie (Gentry) Dickerson, Jill (Gentry) Crawford and Jay Gentry with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Barbara was deeply involved in the sharing of her faith throughout her life by living a life of joy and also perseverance in times of hardships.
She loved teaching children and adults in vacation Bible schools, Sunday schools and assisting “get togethers” for the Seniors in her Somerville community as long as she was physically able. She always loved people and “the more the merrier” was a motto that fit her perfectly. In spite of her own health problems, she cared for those who suffered from illnesses, especially her Sister and best friend, Mary (Ryan) Wallace; her Father, Rev. Ossie Martin Ryan; her Mother, Arba (Harvey) Ryan; her Granddaughter, Kristy Kay Lowery and her husband, Harold Gentry during their time of illness on earth.
Barbara is survived by one brother, David Bradley Ryan (Debby); one sister, Janet (Ryan) Morgan (Mike); 10 nieces and nephew, 17 great-nieces and nephews and many great-great-nieces and nephews. As one of her nieces (Karen Wallace Randolph) wrote in a memoriam, “Every family has one I suppose, and warrior, a protector, supporter and absolute force with whom to reckon in times of crises..this was out Aunt Bobbie in the Ryan family..the keeper of our memories of our Mother Mary and all family memories. She was a joy in my life and loved us “almost” as much as Mammaw Ryan, her mother.
There will never be one who shared the Joy of the Lord quite like you. Life sent you many challenges and hardships. You overcame them all”
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Engle, Stuart Ryan, Matthew Legg, Zachariah Legg, Jon Austin Tuder and Gary Moorhead.
