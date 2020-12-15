SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Barbara Ann Ryan Gentry, 86, will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Mason officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gentry died on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Hanceville Health and Rehab. She was born March 5, 1934, in Morgan County to Ossie Martin Ryan and Arba Louise Harvey Ryan. She was a hostess and cashier for the Huntsville International Airport Gift Shop, prior to her retirement. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Gentry; her parents; and a sister, Mary Wallace.
Survivors include two sons, Martin L. Legg and Jay Gentry; four daughters, Sandra Ellard, Laurie Legg, Julie Dickinson and Jill Crawford; one brother, David Ryan; one sister, Jan Morgan; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Engle, Stuart Ryan, Matthew Legg, Zachariah Legg, Jon Austin Tuder and Gary Moorhead.
