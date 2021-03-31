DECATUR
Barbara Anne Green Haynes passed away March 29, 2021, at home. She was 84. Anne was born August 4, 1936, in Stockport, England to Joseph Henry and Minnie Brown Green.
Anne and her brother, Gerald, grew up in a small town, Soham, Cambridgeshire England during WWII. Anne was educated at Ely College and was offered an Art Scholarship to Cambridge University. She chose to begin a career working for Mr. and Mrs. Russell, a local chemist whom she maintained a lifetime friendship. Their children were in her wedding.
Anne met Roy Haynes, a member of the U.S. Air Force based at R.A.F. Lakenheath at a dance given for U.S. Servicemen. Anne and Roy married July 6, 1957, and began a time of traveling back and forth between England and the U.S. as Roy rotated assignments. Roy retired from the Air Force in 1973 and they moved to Roy’s hometown of Falkville, Alabama to raise their growing family.
Anne was a homemaker and very busy mom of six children and countless dogs that she adopted over her lifetime. Anne was very passionate about the welfare of dogs and spent many years volunteering for Morgan County Humane Society.
Anne loved her heritage and her “Brit Pack” who she enjoyed monthly luncheons with for over 40 years. Anne enjoyed many years of painting with Jackie Goode Briscoe’s art classes. Traveling while in the Air Force with Roy and traveling back and forth to England to visit family was one of Anne’s biggest passions.
She was a faithful member of St. John’s Episcopal church for almost 40 years. She was on the Alter Guild, volunteered for VCBS, Sunday School, bake sales and helped maintain the courtyard.
Anne was an avid reader of so many topics with vast interest on countless subjects. She inspired others to read and gain knowledge. She was always ready for a good debate.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Minnie Green; her husband Roy; her beloved Auntie Edie and Auntie Joan; two children, Randy Joe and Danny Scott. She is survived by her brother, Gerald (Janice) Green, Soham, England; her children, Larry (Diane) Haynes, Julie (Jeff) Leavitt, Sam (Marcia) Haynes and Melinda (Terrence) McCall and daughter-in-law, Julia Howell Haynes. She is survived by her grandchildren, Forrest (Cezan) Haynes, Patterson Haynes, Daniel Haynes and Emma Haynes, Harrison Haynes, Isabelle Leavitt, Claire Leavitt and Sophie Leavitt.
A service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church Decatur, AL April 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anne’s memory to either: Decatur Public Library Foundation, P.O. Box 2984, Decatur, AL 35602 or BPH Consumer Advisory Committee Alabama Public Library Service, 6030 Monticello Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117.
