HARTSELLE — Funeral for Barbara Anne Short Smith, age 69, of Hartselle will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Peebles and Brother Jim Smith officiating with burial in the Forest Hill Cemetery at Somerville with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Smith, who was born July 31, 1951 in Kings Mountain, NC to Fred and Mary Short, died on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was a homemaker and was the sunshine of hope and love in our lives. Her love for the Lord and family showed through her desires and actions. She gave of herself unselfishly and only looked for the good in others and what she could do to inspire and encourage.
Solomon asked, “Who can find a virtuous wife? For her worth is far above rubies. The heart of her husband safely trusts her; So he will have no lack of gain.” “Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her: Many daughters have done well, But you excel them all.”
She was the wife, mother and friend as Solomon described…her virtue and worth were priceless. Our lives have been enriched and forever changed by her love and kindness.
Her soul is safe with the Lord and her memory is ours to hold until the day we are all together again.
She is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Jimmy; three children, Travis (Angela), Jason (Jesse) and April; six grandchildren, Cody and Sawyer Smith, Weston and Sidney Free and Jameson and Justin Dozier; one great-granddaughter, Rayetta (aka Punkin’); two sisters, Nancy (Rob) and Judy; and one brother, Jimmy (Kris).
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, make Memorials to the Gideons or to Hospice of the Valley.
