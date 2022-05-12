HARTSELLE — Barbara “Barb” Ann “Hall” Gordon of Hartselle, AL passed away on May 6, 2022 at the age of 80 in Temple, TX after a long battle with kidney failure. Born on May 16, 1941 in Larkinsville, AL and raised in Sheffield, AL, she married Paul Gordon (a Yankee) on September 23, 1961. The couple eventually moved to Lincoln, NE to raise their two sons, Stephen and David. Barb and Paul eventually moved back to Alabama after retiring.
Barb dedicated her life to serving her husband, sons, parents, and most importantly, God. She was a dedicated woman of faith and a member of First Christian Church of Hartselle. She was active in Boy Scouts and eventually served on the Council and District levels, and was one of the first women to complete Woodbadge, a training for Scout leaders and executives, in a male-dominated organization. She also enjoyed reading and knitting.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Ira and Margaret Evelyn (Esslinger) Hall of Sheffield, AL; brother, Buddy Hall of Palm Springs, CA; husband, Paul Gordon of Hartselle, AL; and son, Stephen Gordon of Hartselle, AL.
She is survived by her son, David Gordon of Anza, CA, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
The viewing will be on Friday May 13, 2022 at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle from 9:00 - 10:00 AM, with a Funeral service at 10:00 AM before she is laid to rest, with her husband, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL. Interment will be at 1:15 PM at the graveside.
Any expressions of sympathy can be made as contributions to First Christian Church of Hartselle, 209 Main Street East, Hartselle, AL 35640.
