Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Terry, 76, of Moulton passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be from 10 till 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 12 noon at Jones Chapel Cemetery with Wayne Sutton officiating.
Survivors include her children, Greg Terry (Angie) and Mark Terry; grandchildren, Connor Terry (Kayla) and Allie Terry; and great-grandchildren, Charlee, Blakelee and Averee Kate Terry.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Terry.
Pallbearers will be Connor Terry, Tommy Jones, Lynn Brooks, Lawrence Terry and J.H. Terry.
