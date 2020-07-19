HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Barbara Couey Maples, age 89 of Hartselle, will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 4 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with her grandson, Doug Halbrooks officiating with burial in the Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Maples, who was born April 6, 1931 in Morgan County to Edgar Emmett Couey and Lottie Augusta Griffin Couey, died on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Decatur Health and Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.W. Maples; and a daughter, Brenda Halbrooks.
She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Hartselle, loved to travel, camp, sew and crochet.
She is survived by her son, Gary Mack Blankenship; a step-son, Ron Maples; 10 grandchildren, Doug Halbrooks, Shelly Halbrooks Howard, Stacey Maples Bostic, Tracey Maples Phillips, Ryan Maples, Rodney Maples, Don Maples Jr., Todd Maples, Sherri Maples and Michael Maples; and by numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Her grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
