DECATUR — Barbara Elizabeth Bruns passed away on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 26, 1943 in Decatur Alabama. At her request there will be no service.
Spouse, Late Willard Bruns (Yankee); children, Adam (Donna), Leonard, Terry and Connie (Tim) Wilks; grandchildren, Chad (Amber), Jeanie (Kris), Dusty, Ricky and James; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Shannon, Addi and Hunter; great-great-grandchild, Ryder; and brothers and sisters, Ann (Jerry), Ray (Carol), the late Shirley and Cora Mae.
Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family.
