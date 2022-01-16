MOULTON — Funeral for Barbara C. Ellis, 82, of Moulton will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2 p.m., with Ricky McWhorter officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ellis, who died Friday, January 14, 2022, at her residence, was born May 5, 1939, to Robert Chenault and Eva Poole Chenault. She was a member of Fairfield Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Waylon Ray Ellis.
Survivors include son, Larry (Renay) Ellis, son, Jerry (Monica) Ellis; four grandsons; three granddaughters; and seven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Larry Ellis, David Ellis, Christopher Ellis, Nick Reeves, Jerry Ellis, Scott Ellis, Luke Ellis.
