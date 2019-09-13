VINEMONT — A graveside funeral service and interment for Barbara Holmes Neal, 86, will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Hamby’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Jeff Allred officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Neal died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 16, 1933, in Morgan County to Emern A. Holmes and Viola Clyde Maddux Holmes. She was employed with the Morgan County School System, working as a Cafeteria Worker prior to her retirement. She was a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church.
Her enjoyment came from her favorite past-times of cooking, doing needlework and gardening. She also loved spending time with her family. Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 60 years, William Oakes Neal; her parents, two brothers, three sisters and one son-in-law.
Survivors include two sons, William Neal (Ellen) and Timothy Neal; two daughters, Dale Shadix (Darrell) and Sheila Shadix (Roger); two brothers, Zack Holmes and John Holmes; five sisters, Mary Edith Griffin, Alice Johnson, Judy Fortenberry, Sandy McCleskey and Cathy Turner; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Shadix, Craig Shadix, Justin Edmondson, Evan Edmondson, Brett Neal and Max Neal.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to Hamby’s Chapel Cemetery Fund.
