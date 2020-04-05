HARTSELLE — Graveside service and Interment for Barbara J. Owens, 79, will be Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Owens died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born September 8, 1940 to Luther Atkins and Dorothy Sisk Atkins. Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Margaret Jenkins.
Survivors include her husband, Jesse Owens Sr.; one son, Jesse “Buddy” Owens Jr. (Peggy); one daughter, Leisa Owens; four sisters, Shirley Baker (Ott), Bernice Welch, Dottie Jenkins (Tippy), and Violet McInturff; three grandchildren, Chrissy Defenthaler, Jessica Smith, and Kelly Rutherford; and four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Family.
As mandated by the State of Alabama, we are limited to ten people in a service at any given time. Please help us respect this guideline.
