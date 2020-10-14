DECATUR — Barbara Jean Grant Knickman, age 82, of Decatur, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements.
Ms. Knickman was born January 15, 1938, in Decatur, to William Robert Grant and Helen Alene Cheatham Grant. She was preceded in death by her parents. Ms. Knickman was a registered nurse.
She is survived by two sons, Edward Knickman and Robert Knickman (Trixie); two sisters, Brenda Jarrett and Ora Diane Wade (James); and her granddaughter, Keona Knickman.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Adnan Seljuki, along with the second and fourth floor staff at Decatur Morgan Hospital, for their compassionate care of Ms. Knickman.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.