DECATUR — Funeral service for Barbara Jean Jones Stetler, age 88, of Decatur, will be today, June 11, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Nicky Pressnell officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service.
Mrs. Stetler died Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born April 20, 1932, in Lawrence County to Walter Jones and Lucille Flippin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lewis Stetler, her parents, and one sister, Frances Rivers.
She is survived by one son, Samuel Joseph Stetler (Alison) of Decatur; three daughters, Sandra Sims (Scott) and Lydia Howe (Steve), both of Pelham, and Wendy Ziegler (Robert) of Decatur; one brother, Tommy Jones (Judy) of Moulton; and eight grandchildren.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
