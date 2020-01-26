TRINITY — Funeral for Barbara Lambert, 87 of Trinity, will be Monday, January 27, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. David Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Lambert, who died Saturday, January 25, 2020, was born September 21, 1932 to Herbert Bethel Norris and Estelle Milam Norris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Lambert Sr.; son, Terry Baxter Lambert; and her parents.
She is survived by her son, John Edward Lambert Jr.; and granddaughter, Whitney Ann Lambert.
She was a member of New Vision Independent Church and loved her church family as much as her own. Above all she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.