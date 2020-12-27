DECATUR — The funeral for Barbara Lynn Lawrence, from Decatur, will be Monday, December 28th, at 2 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Meetze II officiating. Interment will follow the service at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
On Monday, December 21st, Barbara Lynn Lawrence, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 63. She was born in September of 1957 and remained a lifelong resident of Decatur, AL. She fiercely loved God, David, her children, and her grandbabies.
She began working at the Alabama Department of Mental Healthcare System at the age of 18, and retired 42 years later in 2016. She was loved dearly by her coworkers, Peggy Kates, Pat Caldwell, Sheila McCaig, and Jill Russell and remained friends with them-meeting for lunch, celebrating birthdays, and Christmases. She was a lifelong member of Parkview Baptist Church since her birth, formally known as Northside Baptist.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Carter; father, Leonard Terry; stepfather, Fred Carter; grandmother, Mamie Lee; and half brother, Lee Terry. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David Lawrence; son, Bradley Lawrence (Ashley); daughter, Jennifer Lawrence (Ricky); and brothers, Claude “Eddie” (Debra) Story and David “Butch” Story; and her beloved sister, Susan Terry; half brothers, David Terry, Carl Terry; half sister, Regina Terry; stepbrothers, Fred Walton Carter (Brenda), Larry Carter (Anita); stepsisters, Marilyn Thompson and Priscilla Kay Hargrave; her grandchildren, Laikyn Marie Sumerel and James Cooper Lawrence.
Pallbearers will be Alex Story, David Story, Ian Story, Josh Lawrence, Brandon Southern, Billy Wayne Hardiman, Dusty Sims.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Mental Health Association of Morgan County or Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses.
