DECATUR — Barbara Hudson Martin, 73, of Decatur, AL., died on February 9, 2022, after a long illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilmer Jones Hudson and Mary Brewer Tate Hudson; and brother William E. “Bill” Hudson.
She is survived by her husband Robert Burton Martin; and children Elizabeth Randolph McWhorter Smith (Montgomery) and Roger Barton McWhorter III (Heather), step-daughter Catherine Elizabeth Martin Brantner (Michael); grandchildren Mary Creigh Smith, Anne Eloise Smith, Martha Jule Smith and step-granddaughter Annalea Marie Brantner; Martin is also survived by her sisters Virginia Hudson Palmer (Bob) and Estelle Hudson Jacobs (Jay); as well as nieces and nephews.
In 2010, Martin retired as chief administrative officer from Servico Inc., in Courtland, AL., where she worked for 29 years. Her work there was her passion. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Decatur, AL., where she served as Elder, Sunday School teacher and loved her ladies Circle. Service was extremely important to her. Martin served as a member and on the local boards of numerous organizations through the years including Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Decatur Jr. Service League (now Junior League of Morgan County), March of Dimes, American Red Cross and more.
The family would like to thank Dr. Punuru Reddy, Dr. Robert Walker, Dr. Naveen Lobo, Dr. Gordon Telepun and Comfort Care Hospice for the care shown and given.
There will be a visitation at Noon on Tuesday, February 15th at First Presbyterian Church, Decatur, AL., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. If you’d like to donate in her honor, the family suggests Pathway 2 Success through First Presbyterian Church; an outreach program that provides opportunities to under-resourced young women in the community; or the organization of your choice.
Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family.
