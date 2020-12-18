DECATUR — Barbara Nance McRae, age 80, devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother, died December 4, 2020 in Decatur, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Mitchell Nance and Virginia Fuller Roan and her stepfather, J.W. Roan. Born and raised in Decatur, she graduated from Decatur High School and the University of Alabama at Huntsville.
Barbara married the love of her life, Claude Bennett McRae, Jr. They were married for 52 years until his death in 2010. She dedicated her life to her family and was known for her cooking, baking and home decorating.
Barbara is survived by her son, Carey Bennett McRae (Amy) and her grandchildren, Eleanor Ann and Cooper Bennett. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Roan Jones; and her nephews, Jim Jones (Dawn), Jeff Jones, Nick Jones and Gary Porter (Elizabeth). She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Claude Bennett McRae, Jr.; and her beloved daughter, Pamela Ann McRae.
A private graveside service will be held on December 19th.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to Oasis Counseling for Women and Children in Birmingham, AL.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.