D.7.14.23 Barbara Stewart.jpg
Buy Now

DECATUR — Barbara Nell Brackin Stewart, 88, of Decatur, AL, passed away Wednesday, July 12 at her residence. The funeral service will be held Friday, July 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home on Danville Rd, Decatur, Alabama with Reverend Scotty Hogan officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Hardshell Cemetery in Town Creek, AL. There will be no graveside service following the funeral service.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.