DECATUR — Barbara Nell Brown 79, of Decatur, went home to be with Jesus on January 15, 2020 just after midnight surrounded by her beloved family and friends. Her visitation will be on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Brother Robert Burns is officiating.
She was born the oldest of four children on June 8, 1940 to Edgar and Betty Levine Eddy in Lawrence County. On October 26, 1956, she eloped to Iuka, Mississippi with Rayburn Brown, and they have shared 63 years of wedded bliss.
Barbara being the hardest worker you will ever meet, owned and operated Browns Cleaning until the Lord called her home.
Barbara Nell, was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Betty Eddy; grandson, Shane Edmondson; and sister-in-law, Janet Eddy.
She is survived by her husband, Rayburn; children, Brenda Kay (Jeff) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Kevin Ray (Mavis) of Danville, Alabama; her sister, Shirley and Crosby Holt of Florence; her brothers, Kenneth Eddy of Hartselle and Alfred and Shirley Eddy of Hartselle; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way and two great-great-grandchildren. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Proverbs 31:10-31 KJV, describes biblically Barbara’s will and purpose in life which she upheld faithfully as a saved Christian of 50 years and she attended Westlawn Church of God in Huntsville, Alabama. She was upheld with the utmost respect and regard to family; and she was surrounded by countless friends and family members in her final hours.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.