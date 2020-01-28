DECATUR — Barbara Nell Martin, 87, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Martin will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Pastor Bryan Blass officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Martin was born on December 8, 1932 in Decatur to parents, O.D. and Sallie Addie Gibson. Barbara had three brothers, George, Wyman and Billy Dee with whom she remained very close all of their respective lives. She graduated from Judson College and worked in Human Resources at Monsanto for 40 years. Barbara was an active, lifelong member of Decatur’s Central Baptist Church where she worked in the special needs program for several years. She was a proud member of the D.A.R. and D.O.C.
Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her first husband of five years, Will Samuel Langford, and her second husband of 39 years, William Jones Martin, her parents and three brothers.
She is survived by two sons, Sam Langford (Sherrie) and Paul Martin (Elizabeth); 10 grandchildren, Jason, Jeff, Lindsey, Lauren, Amy, Sara, Morgan, Addie Belle, Will and Foster; seven great-grandchildren, Kyndall, Rheagan, Cooper, Carter, Avery, Nolan and Brynlee, and her dearest friend and spiritual daughter, Harriett Francis Williams. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Barbara had two great passions during her life, she loved her Savior and His Church and her family. She was a dedicated daughter and caregiver to her parents and parents-in-law, an amazing and sacrificial mom to her sons, a constant presence and source of unconditional love for her grandchildren and a sweet and gentle Grandma to her great-grandchildren. She was “Always There” for anyone who needed her - never too busy to be there for her family or friends. Barbara demonstrated her Christlikeness by her actions, not with her words. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own.
Her sacrifices were endless and her love without boundaries. Barbara was a sweet blessing to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed but she is home now rejoicing with her Savior and family in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Central Baptist Church.
