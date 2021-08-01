HARTSELLE — Graveside Service for Barbara Fay Norwood, 80 of Hartselle, will be Monday, August 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Johnson Chapel Cemetery, with Bro. John Johnson officiating, and Peck Funeral Home directing. There will be no visitation.
Mrs. Norwood was born October 31, 1940, in Hartselle, AL to Walter S. Wright and Mary Jane Garrison Wright. She went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 30, 2021, at Decatur-Morgan Hospital. She was a Custodian at Hartselle Junior High School. Barbara was a Member of Holy Church of Christ in Hartselle, and a member of the, Sounds of Glory Gospel Group. She loved the Lord and her family and loved to sing praises to the Lord and write Gospel Songs.
She was preceded in death by her parent’s, and her husband, Silas Ray Norwood.
Survivors include her son, Silas Ray Norwood Jr. (Brook) of Hartselle; daughter, Tina Faye Bates of Hartselle; two brothers, Virgil Wright of Hartselle, and Jessie Wright (Gail) of Hartselle; three sisters, Martha Dyer of Hartselle, Gloria Russell of Hartselle, and Helen Johnson (John) of Hartselle; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Victor Lamb, Jimmy Ray Self, Scott Wright, Caleb Vinson, Alan Vinson, and Bradley West.
