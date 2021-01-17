MOUNT HOPE — Funeral for Barbara Raby, 71, of Mount Hope will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11 a.m., with Jonathan Henderson and Tim Keenum officiating. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Huntsville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Raby, who died Friday, January 15, 2021, at Heller Keller Hospital , was born, December 14, 1949, to James Howard Young and Linnie Mae Goodson Young.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Raby; daughters, Angie (Shannon) Horton, Beth Ann (Stephen) Brewer; grand children, Levi Bailey, Madison Horton, John Riley Bailey, Landon Horton.
Pallbearers will be John Riley Bailey, Levi Bailey, Landon Horton, Tommy Raby, Ben Raby, Ryan Bates.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Madison Horton, Lee Page, Mike Moore, Brandon Moore, Caleb Beason, Jerry Sibley.
Memorials may be made to The Caring Place 1039 County Road 32 Mount Hope, Alabama 35651 or Mount Hope Baptist Church.
