HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Barbara S. Bonner, 85, will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bonner died on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born October 29, 1936, in Jefferson County to James Simpson and Estelle Patton Simpson. She was a member of the West Hartselle Baptist Church and was employed by Orr Drapery, as a bookkeeper, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Bonner and a son, Greg Bonner.
Survivors include sons, Jimmy Bonner (Delilah), Courtney Bonner (Lisa); sister, Patricia Smith; grandchildren, Jamie Bonner, Ashley Kirby, Slena Bonner and Trent Bonner; five great-grandchildren.
