TALLADEGA — Funeral service for Barbara Taylor Molliston, 77, will be 3 p.m. January 19th, 2022 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega, AL. The family will receive visitors beginning at 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow.
Mrs. Molliston died peacefully on January 16th, 2022 at her home in Vestavia Hills, AL, after battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease) for 14 months.
Barbara was born in Decatur, AL on May 30, 1944 to Addie Tisdale Taylor and John Alexander Taylor. She was a graduate of Decatur High School (1962) and Auburn University (1966). While attending Auburn, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and was AU Miss October 1964. Barbara had a love for many things. She was a teacher in her younger years but later found that she had a flair for decorating with flowers. Barbara spent a number of years at Dorothy McDaniel’s Flower Shop in Birmingham and later went out on her own to start her business, “Flowers Two.” In addition to floral design, she decorated wedding cakes and catered weddings.
On June 26, 1992, she married Charles Hugo Molliston, of Talladega, AL. Upon moving to Talladega, she immediately became an active member of the community including First Baptist Church of Talladega, The Highland City Club, Garden Club and The Historic Ritz Theatre renovation project. Barbara’s love of flowers extended beyond her business to her personal gardens where she and Hugo spent much of their time. She often hosted luncheons followed by a casual stroll around the gardens and grounds of their home on Lake Socapatoy in Talladega. Barbara and Hugo’s marriage was a relationship most could only dream about. Their love and adoration for one another was apparent to all who knew them. They genuinely loved their time with one another, their children, grandchildren and friends. When they found free time, they enjoyed traveling the world shopping for antiques for her shop in downtown Talladega.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Charles Hugo Molliston; her beautiful daughter, Laynee Mitchell Kontos; and her loving parents, Addie Tisdale Taylor and John Alexander Taylor.
Barbara is survived and will be dearly missed by her children, Brad Mitchell of Birmingham, AL, Janie Molliston Barksdale of Birmingham, AL and Meg Molliston of Talladega, AL; four grandchildren, Caroline Mitchell of Birmingham, AL, Mary Brennan McWilliams of Destin, FL and Mali Cofield and Lauren Cofield of Talladega, AL; and her siblings, Mary Elizabeth Taylor of Huntsville, AL and John Taylor, Jr. of Fayetteville, TN.
Pallbearers are Clark Carpenter, Shannon Cheatwood, Tommy Griffin, Dell Hill, Charles Montgomery, George Montgomery, Chipper Washburn, and Roy Washburn, IV.
Barbara was kind, caring, thoughtful, generous and loving. Above all else, her greatest gift was the example she set by being a faithful child of God who realized that true happiness was found in serving others.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the ALS Association of Alabama, 300 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 209, Birmingham, AL 35242.
Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.