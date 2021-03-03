HARTSELLE — Barbara Ann Wallace Lee, 82, of Hartselle, AL, passed away at Cullman Regional Medical Center on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
The funeral will be a graveside service on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Reverend Randy Ashley will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Peck Funeral Home.
Barbara was born in Morgan County, AL, on September 7, 1938, to Richard and Hazel Wallace. She graduated from Morgan County High School in Hartselle.
She was married to Harold “Pete” Lee on June 26, 1959, in Hartselle, AL. They were married 61 years until his passing last month.
Barbara is survived by her son, Jeff Lee (Sheryl); granddaughter, Hannah Lee; sister, Betty Ward; and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Wallace; her mother, Hazel Wallace; her sister, Jacqueline Wallace; and her brothers, Marsh Wallace, Roy Wallace and James Wallace.
Barbara worked as a program assistant for many years in the county agent’s office through the Auburn Extension Service in Hartselle. She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed traveling with her husband Pete, attending southern gospel music concerts and conventions, and giving gifts to her family and friends “just because.” By far, her favorite thing to do was spending time with her granddaughter, Hannah, and hearing about every detail of what was happening in her life.
Pallbearers will be men of Lebanon Baptist Church: Jim Aycock, Ken Blackwood, Bill Dobbs, Mike Garnett, Gary Grantland, and Joe Lee.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested donations be made to the St. Vincent’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL. They were instrumental in their lifesaving efforts after Hannah’s birth.
