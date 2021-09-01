HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Barcliff Hal “Buck” Duncan, 84, will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Herring Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Legg officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Duncan died on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born April 20, 1937, in Morgan County to Walter Duncan and Juanita Tucker Duncan. He was a graduate of Falkville High School, was a Farm Manager for Ingrams Farms and was a caring father, grandfather and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Billy Don and J.D. Duncan; and sisters, Ellen Chunn and Louise Hammon.
Survivors include his sons, Rodney Duncan, Gerald Duncan (Ashley); daughters, Mary Duncan, Laurie Kapuya (Jean Paul); grandchildren, Hunter Duncan, Gavin Duncan, Morgan Duncan, Amelia Kapuya.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
