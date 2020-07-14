A celebration of Barrett Clinton Shelton Jr.’s life will be Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. in the Rose Garden at Delano Park near Gordon Drive and Eighth Avenue Southeast in Decatur. The community is invited, and attendees are asked to wear face coverings.
Shelton, 89, died Sunday at his home from natural causes.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn West Shelton; one son, Barrett Clinton Shelton III (Nicole); two daughters, Leigh Shelton Cassady, and Caroline Tolly Mercer (Joe); one sister, Suzanne Long (Butch); six grandchildren, Calvin Cassady, Georgia Cassady, William Shelton, Hudson Shelton, Margaret Mercer and Louise Mercer; one stepson, Tom West (Nikki); a stepdaughter, McMillan West Doherty (Michael); four step grandchildren, Emma Francis Doherty, Margaret Doherty, Cecily West and Barrett West; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Suzanne Jones and Barrett Clinton Shelton Sr., and his wife of 58 years, Georgia Tolly Gilmer Shelton.
Shelton was born June 15, 1931, in Decatur and graduated from Decatur High in 1949. He spent a year at Washington and Lee University in Virginia, but earned his college degree from the University of Alabama, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity.
After college, he worked at the Dothan Eagle before serving two years in Waco, Texas, as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Before coming to The Decatur Daily as county editor in 1957, Shelton worked at the Chattanooga Times in circulation and classified advertising sales. He met his first wife while working in Chattanooga.
In 1958, Shelton was promoted to managing editor at The Daily. In 1965, he was named general manager of the family-owned paper, and after the death of his father in 1984, he became editor and publisher.
In 2010, Shelton retired and passed the torch to his son, Clint, who is the fourth Shelton to serve as publisher of the newspaper.
Shelton was a founding director of First American Bank and a deacon and elder of First Presbyterian Church. He received numerous honors, including a Spirit of America award named for his father and served in leadership roles on various boards, including as president of The University of Alabama National Alumni Association, the Alabama Press Association, the Kiwanis Club, Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority and Decatur Jaycees, which named him its outstanding man of the year.
Shelton helped develop Mallard Fox Industrial Park and recruit employers such as Daikin America, Trico Steel, Hexcel and Boeing. He also worked to improve the quality of life in Decatur through projects such as the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts and United Way.
Memorial gifts for Shelton, who donated his remains to the UAB Medical Donor Program, may be made to the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts in Decatur or the Presbyterian Children's Home in Talladega.
