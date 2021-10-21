DANVILLE
A visitation for Barry “Squirrel” Hibbs, age 64, will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at Piney Grove First Congregational Methodist Church from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with the funeral service following at 2:00 at the church. Brother Chris Godbee will be officiating. Burial will be in the Piney Grove Cemetery.
“Squirrel” passed away at his residence in Danville. He was born in Chattanooga, TN on July 12, 1957. He was a member of Piney Grove First Congregational Methodist Church. “Squirrel” was an avid Alabama fan, “ROLL TIDE” and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tammy Hightower Hibbs; son, Corey Hibbs (Lauren); daughter, Melissa Skye Hall; son, Dustin Hibbs; three sisters, Peggy Callen (Mike), Jackie Stidham (Danny), Lois Lay; seven grandchildren; brother-in-law, J.W. Hightower and sister-in-law, Christy Vest (Shaun); a host of nieces and nephews and a very special Lady “Aunt Thelma” to whom is responsible for instilling the great values that “Squirrel” possessed.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in “Squirrel’s” name to a charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will be Tammy Hibbs, Corey Hibbs, George Hill, Colton Steele, Jim Sanders, David Plaza.
