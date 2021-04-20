MOULTON — Beatrice Evans, 87, of Moulton passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her residence. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 P.M. with Jamin Grubbs and Tommy Whitlow officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Beatrice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister. She loved to brag about all of her grandchildren. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Parker and Teresa Millsap (Johnny); her grandchildren, Chris Parker (Melody), Shannon Blankenship (Gene), Kelsie Parker (Leah), Danuelle Terry (Chris), Ashley Franko, Dara Bradford (Heath) and Dylan Millsap (Hannah); her great-grandchildren, Bailey Jett (Hunter), Gene Blankenship (Payton), Madison Miller, Luke Miller, Rylie Terry, Bri Bradford, Makenzie Parker, Alex Bradford, Daisy Parker, Gunner Bradford, Casen Franko and River Millsap; great-great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Blankenship; one sister, Jane Spivey and three brothers, Russell Coffey, Jr., Arnold Coffey and Willard Coffey and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.D. Evans; her parents, Russell and Bessie Coffey and three brothers.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family extends special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice Care, especially Dorinda, Jennifer and Kimberly, the staff of Dr. Chad McElroy, Lisa Stone, Michelle Fuentes and staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, may be made to the Gideons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, may be made to the Gideons.
