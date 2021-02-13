DANVILLE — Funeral service for Bebe Helen Halbrooks Reid, 80, will be Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Pattillo Street Church of God with Brother Tim Herring and Brother Danny Pitts officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Reid died on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born Monday, June 24, 1940, in Morgan County to Lonnie Howard Halbrooks and Ann Mae Orr Halbrooks. She was a homemaker for her family, a member of the Pattillo Street Church of God and was a very sweet wife, mother and grandmother and a wonderful cook. She loved everyone she met.
Preceding her in death were two husbands, James Kenneth McCormick and Tilman Reid; her parents; a brother, Charles Halbrooks and a sister, Margret Cole.
Survivors include one son, Kenny McCormick and a grandson, Cody McCormick (Courtney).
Pallbearers will be Harlon Halbrooks, Ronnie Halbrooks, Cody McCormick, Anthony Watson, Jason McCormick and Jeremy McCormick.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Dwight Cole.
