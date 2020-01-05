HARTSELLE — Funeral Service for Belinda (Lynn) Fulmer Nichols will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Speake Christian Fellowship Church with Rev. Jonathan Proctor officiating, with burial in Friendship Cemetery South of Danville with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the funeral home. She will lie in state at the Church one hour prior to service.
Belinda was born November 4, 1966 in Lawrence County, to Aldon Ray Fulmer and Geraldine Prater Fulmer. She passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
She attended Speake Christian Fellowship Church and was preceded in death by her father; and husband, Tony Nichols.
Belinda worked as a Bank Teller at BBVA Compass Bank. Lynn loved her dog, Shasha and her nephews, and then all her Great-Nephews were her joy. She loved Christmas and being able to give gifts out to the kids. The Smokey Mountains was Lynn’s favorite place to be and she always looked forward to our mother/sister’s trip in November. Lynn was a kid at heart!
Survivors include mother, Geraldine Fulmer; three sisters, Sheila (Randy) Johnson, Cynthia Lindley, and Bonnie (Larry) Hill.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Johnson, Chris Lindley, Brad Lindley, Casey Hill, Cody Johnson, Zack Hill, Austin Lindley, and Nathan Lindley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be great-nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.