DECATUR — Belinda Owens Henson, 70, passed away on March 1, 2022 at her home.
Visitation will be Friday, March 4 from 12-2 at Oak Grove FCM Church in Trinity, Alabama with service immediately following.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Henson; her parents, Kermit and Arnell Owens; and her brother, Donnie Owens. Belinda is survived by her two daughters, Brandi (Lynn) and Juli Henson. Belinda also had eight grandchildren, two sisters and three brothers.
Belinda loved her God and her family. She was gracious, kind and loved by so many. Belinda was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Church, where she played piano, taught a ladies Sunday school class and acted as church secretary. She retired from Interstate Billing in 2012.
Service will be officiated by her pastor Shane Williams. The graveside service will be officiated by her brother Mark Owens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are her two grandsons, Owen Childers and Connor Sivley.
