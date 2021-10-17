DECATUR
1/23/1958 - 10/4/2021
Ben “Benjy” Lee Jr. passed away on October 4, 2021, at the age of 63, in his hometown of Decatur, Alabama. Loving son, father, and Opa he is survived by sons, Adam Lee and Scott Lee (Erica); daughter, Abby Lee; mother, Anne Lee; sisters, Andrea Morgan (Rod) and Karen Dutton; granddaughters, Peyton and Scarlett Lee; Uncle Richard Lee and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ben Lee Sr.
Ben obtained his MBA and eventually opened and maintained a successful tree service. When doing business, he always tried to treat his customers kindly and fairly. Ben also valued his time with family and always enjoyed hosting gatherings where everyone could relax around a nice fire with a drink in their hand.
Although no service will be held at this time because of concerns around large gatherings, the family plans a celebration of life service later and will inform loved ones. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beds for Kids on his behalf. www.bedsforkids.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.