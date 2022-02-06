MOULTON — Ben Wallace Terry, 93, of Moulton passed away, Friday February 4, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday on February 6, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday February 7, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel, with Otto Wood officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Ben Wallace loved his family, his dogs, farming, gardening, hunting, fishing, collecting arrow heads and playing his fiddle and harmonica.
Survivors include his daughters, Bonnie Burnett, Donna Morgan Winchester, Sarah Rebecca (Becky) Terry and Heather Letson (Danny); eleven grandchildren; twenty - two great grandchildren; and daughter in law, Laurie Terry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Merle Terry; sons, Scott (Buddy) Terry and Lawrence Terry; and his parents, Benjamin Franklin Terry and Sarah (Dot) Terry.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Orr, Jimmy Melson, Chad Morgan, Aaron Burnett, Jordan Letson, Brian Warren ,and Don Huffstutler.
The family extends special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, especially Haley, Kim, Megan, and Otto, also a special thanks to his daughter-n-law Laurie Terry who with his son Lawrence lovingly cared for him for three years.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.