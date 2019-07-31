DECATUR — Benjamin “Ben” Mears, age 58, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Monday July 29, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital. Ben was born October 12, 1960 in Decatur to J.C. and Annie Mears. Ben is preceded in death by his father and brothers, Byron and Joseph. Ben is survived by his son, Benjamin Keith Mears; his granddaughters, Kayleigh and Maci, as well as his mother and brothers, Jeffrey, Marty and Jonathan Mears. Ben was beloved by his family and many friends.
Graveside services will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at noon at Caddo Cemetery with Reverend Anthony Simmons officiating. Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ben Mears. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Mears family.
