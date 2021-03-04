DECATUR — Benjamin Carlisle, 83, died February 27, 2021. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sterrs Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from 1-6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
