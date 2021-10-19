MOULTON — Funeral service for Benjamin Franklin “Mutt” Dutton will be today, October 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Hill Baptist Church with R.C. Borden and Mike McCulloch officiating and Elliott Funeral Home directing. Burial to follow in adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 at the church.
Mutt was an avid bass guitar player at Union Hill Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, his church family and they loved him. His career included superintendent for the Lawrence County Road Department and a heavy equipment operator for Redstone Arsenal. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle.
He is survived by a son, Gary Dutton (Gail); daughter, Gail LouAllen; granddaughter, Marcy LouAllen; grandson, Justin Dutton (Molly); great-grandson, Zander Dutton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Inez Norton Dutton.
Pallbearers will be Tim Chaney, Justin Dutton, Jonathan Baker, Ricky Dutton, Theo Gibson and Wiley LouAllen. Honorary pallbearer will be Gay White.
A special appreciation for his caregivers, Stana Bolton, Deborah King, Bonnie Barnett, Laura Oliver and Shana Alred. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Meals on Wheels.
