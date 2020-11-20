DECATUR — Benjamin Ray Lee Sr. died Nov. 18 in Shelby Baptist Medical Center of age related problems.
He was born July 1, 1931 to Richard Andrew and Mildred Inez Miller Lee in Decatur. Ben started work at the age twelve at a local grocery store, picked cotton on Billy Goat Hill, unloaded gravel and sand train cars by shovel, worked for Mary Burke Florist and at All States Motor Court, all as a teenager. After graduating Riverside High School in 1949, he joined the Marines and was a Korean War Veteran. He served on a ship and traveled to at least 15 different countries while in the Marines. After the Marines, he came back to Decatur and worked at J C Penny. Later, he joined AT &T Telephone Co (South Central Bell) and retired in 1985 to start his own business in telephone and security systems. His business, The Lee Group, employed all his children and all grandchildren at different times. He volunteered with Jr Service League, Little League Baseball as an Umpire and donated his pay back to the league, Methodist Church, Boy Scouts, at Moulton Elementary School as Reading Aid and Lawrence County Archives as long as his health allowed. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Louis Ronald Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne Sivley Lee; brother, Richard C. Lee; daughters, Andrea and son-in-law, Rod Morgan, Karen Lee Dutton; son, Ben Lee Jr.; grandchildren, Jason, Corey Morgan (Cristy), Seth Dutton, Adam, Abby & Scott (Erica) Lee; great grandchildren, Angelina Morgan, Peyton Lee, Ayden Dutton and Scarlett Lee; nieces and nephews; and friends.
He will be buried in Morris Chapel Cemetery West. There will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life may be held later.
Donations may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, Lawrence County Archives or charity of your choice.
Parkway Funeral Home directing.
