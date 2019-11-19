SOUTHGATE, MICHIGAN — Benjamin “Sonny” Albert Dudley Jr., 82, of Southgate, MI, passed away November 12, 2019.
He was a beloved husband of Mettie L. Dudley, together for 35 years. Loving father of Pamela (Jody) Burton and grandfather of Kelli Burton. Dearest stepfather of Garland Silcox, Rebel (Shelby) Adkins, Lynda (Bob) Spradlin, Kenneth (Chrissy) Holcomb, Shelby (Bobby) Gillum, Mettie (Randy) Keck and stepgrandfather of Joseph Burton, Sara Hungerford, Chris, Jennifer, Mark Silcox, Dale, Sissy Hobrook, Bubby Lay, Ryan, Bobby, Andrea, Danielle Meixner, Tyler, Kyle, John, Emily Halcomb, Luke, Laura Keck, Paisley Rayne Silcox and a slew of great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Thomas “Bubba” (Joni) Dudley; brother-in-law of Warren (Beulah) Maxie, Lola B. (Frank) Stover and Carl D. (Melissia) Maxie. Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Claudia Dudley and his sister, Betty Lou Dudley.
A Celebration of Life service will be today, November 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be today from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.