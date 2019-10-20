MOULTON
Benny Lee Patterson, 48, of Moulton passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Jones Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Glenn officiating. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Patterson; mother, Wilma Bradford (Coy); daughters, Tiffany Proctor (Shonn), and Lexi Patterson (Chris); nephew, Johnwayne Patterson; and grandchildren, Russ and Sawyer.
Benny was preceded in death by his father, Mac Patterson.
