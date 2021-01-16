RUSSELLVILLE — On Sunday, January 3rd, 2021, Benson Guyton, Jr., of Russellville passed away at the age of 73. Ben was born in Vicksburg, MS, to Ben and Jane Guyton. After finishing his education at Mississippi State University, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. After returning from Vietnam, Ben worked for Champion International and International Paper as a Registered Forester. He continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Ben enjoyed family and friends, serving at his church, serving in his community, and volunteering with AARP Tax-Aide. He also enjoyed traveling, nature, and watching sports, especially the Atlanta Braves.
Ben is survived by his wife, Judy, his daughters, Mary Jane and Melissa, and his brother, Charles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Russellville.
