Funeral service for Berdie Mae Roberts, 80, of Decatur, Alabama, will be Monday, May 15, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Shelton Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan Green officiating. Burial service will be held at Midway Memorial Gardens. The family requests a private visitation.
Mrs. Roberts, who died Friday, May 12, 2023, at her residence, was born June 17, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan to Horace C. and Eva Betty. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but to the ones that loved her most she was Darling, Momma and Nannie. She told the world of her love for Jesus and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano, watching old western movies and made the best biscuits with chocolate gravy. She loved spending time with her family, and her sweet Chihuahua Molly never left her side.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her two sons, Carry D. Roberts and wife, Karen, of Danville and Willard E. Roberts and wife, Kelly, of Decatur; two daughters, Ruth Ann Puckett and husband, Adam, of Elkmont and Eva Pirtle and husband, Joe, of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Katrina Roberts Elkins (Lance), Tonya Roberts Forsyth (Joseph), Adam Howard, Kristy Roberts Corder (Kenny), Josh Peppers (Mandy), Kazzie Wilson (Jessica) and Tresa Peppers Grisham (Chase); and thirteen great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Howard, Haven Forsyth, Sydney Howard, Harper Forsyth, Kipton Elkins, Hilee Forsyth, Serenity Wilson, Kensley Wilson, Rhett Elkins, Raylan Corder, Hank Forsyth, Joelle Corder and Eloise Corder.
Pallbearers will be Josh Peppers, Kazzie Wilson, Lance Elkins, Joseph Forsyth, Kenneth Corder and Geronimo Collier.
