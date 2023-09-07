TOWN CREEK — Berla Pace, 94, of Town Creek passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at her home. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 07, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Bro. Phil Kimbrough and her son, Waymon Pace officiating. Burial will be in Masterson Cemetery.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.