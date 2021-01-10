DANVILLE — Bernard F. Aldridge, 88, of Danville, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born March 13, 1933 to Felix and Irene Aldridge. He is preceded in death by his parents and one niece, Cindy Brown Middleton.
Mr. Aldridge was a member of Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church. He retired from Wolverine Tube in 1995 after a 38 year career. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Aldridge is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary J. (Judy) Brown Aldridge; one daughter, Elizabeth (Libby) Aldridge Shumaker and her husband, Ray; one sister, Edith Sandlin; three nieces, Pat Sandlin Johnson, Jody Sandlin Singer, Leigh Brown Hulsey; and a favorite cousin, Jerry Aldridge.
Due to COVID concerns, the family will have a private graveside service at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Reverend Tom Salter officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Bernard’s favorite charity, “Meals on Wheels” or the Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church.
Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
