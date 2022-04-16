DECATUR — Bernard Richard Malkmus, 90, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on April 7,
2022 at 12:20 pm.
Mr. Malkmus was born on October 3, 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Richard Bernard Malkmus and Edna Cecelia LaLande Malkmus,
Mr. Malkmus grew up in Kansas City until the family moved to Wellington, Kansas in 1948. He graduated from Wellington High School. In October 1952, he married Donna Ruth Sanner of Wellington, Kansas. He attended the University of Kansas until he was drafted during the Korean war. He served in the U.S. Army CIC Corp. and spent 14 months in Northern Japan. After his discharge, he returned to the University of Kansas graduating with a BS degree in Business in 1956. Bernard was employed by the U.S. Air Force at McConnell AFB, Wichita Kansas, attending Wichita State University at night. He earned a Masters Degree in Business Administration from that school.
In 1961, the family moved to Huntsville, Alabama where Bernard worked for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center. He taught Accounting at the University of Alabama Huntsville (UAH) in the evenings for 13 years. He was appointed to the Huntsville Public Library Board and was involved in the creation of WLRH Public Radio Station Huntsville. It was the first public radio station in Alabama. In 1967, Bernard started attending the Masters Golf Tournament. He attended over 40 tournaments until 2015.
In 1977, Bernard and Donna moved to Decatur, Alabama. He was active in his church, served on the Burningtree Country Club Board of Directors, and the Decatur Public Library Board serving as Chairman. He was appointed by Gov.
Guy Hunt to serve on the Alabama Public Library Board of Directors, where he served as Chairman of the Board. Bernard was elected to serve as one of the Alabama representatives on the White House Conference on Library Information Services (WCLIS). The Alabama Senate recognized Mr. Malkrnus for his 27 years of service with the libraries of Alabama. Bernard retired from NASA/MSFC as Chief of the Fiscal Control Office in 1991. After retirement he was active in the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) Sons of Liberty Camp 580. He enjoyed playing golf, reading, and traveling with Donna in the US, overseas, and cruising to many locations.
In 2019, Bernard and Donna moved to Riverside Senior Living where he enjoyed books on tape and the many activities and the fellowship of other residents.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Phyllis Johnson of Wellington, Kansas; and sons, David Richard Malkmus and Douglas Paul Malkmus.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Donna S. Malkmus; one son, Jeffrey K. Malkmus (Kellie) of Athens, Alabama; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 12-1 p.m. A private burial will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
We wish to thank our Riverside family, staff and Hospice of the Valley for their love and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation of The Lord Catholic Church, Decatur Public Library or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.