COURTLAND — Graveside funeral service for Bernice Hutto, 87, of Courtland, will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Scotty Letson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Hutto, who died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at NHC, was born November 29, 1932, to John Irwin Simmons and Alice Louise Jackson Simmons. She was a member of Courtland Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley “Rat” Hutto; son, Keith Hutto; son-in-law, James Dawson; brothers, Howard Simmons and Otis Ray Simmons; and sisters, Jean Staggs, Libby Hutto, and Baby Simmons.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Dawson; grandchildren, Chad (Amy) Dawson, Shea (Dwight) Pilgrim, Sam (Shelby) Hutto, Zach Hutto, and Tara Hutto; great grandchildren, Lauren Sims, Bailey Dawson, Abby Pilgrim, Katarina Kimberlin, Dianna Kimberlin, Will Pilgrim, Katie Dawson, Tanner Hutto, and Emily Hutto.
Pallbearers will be Chad Dawson, Sam Hutto, Zach Hutto, Will Pilgrim, Dwight Pilgrim, and Farrell Hutto.
Honorary pallbearers will be nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.