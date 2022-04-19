TRINITY — Funeral Service for Bernice Jean Mathis, 90, of Trinity will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Sellers officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memphis Memory Gardens in Memphis, Tennessee, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Mrs. Mathis died on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 21, 1931, in Sharon, Tennessee, to Guy Alonzo and Bernice Wells Campbell, one of eight children. She was a stay-at-home mom while her children were in school, after they were grown, Jean went on to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse, and worked for 30-plus years on the Labor and Delivery Floor at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She took much pride in her responsibilities and was an excellent nurse. All of her patients loved her. She had a servant’s heart. Jean had a great love of family and her Christian Faith was evident in the way she lived her life. She was loved by all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
We wish to thank Dr. Stephen Harbin and Dr. William Denney for their years of dedication and care for our mother. A special thanks to Encompass Hospice team Jennifer, Taylor, Hannah, and Tim for their kind and loving attention to our mother in her final days.
She was preceded in death by parents; and husband, Edward J. Mathis Sr.
Survivors include her children, Phyllis Holt (Jerry), Edward J. Mathis, Jr. (Scarlatt); grandchildren, Emily Hollis (Patrick Flack), Pam Brown (Chris), and Chris Holt; great-grandchildren, Memphis Flack, Maddox Flack, Jordan Traynom, Alex Traynom, Bailey Holt, and Hayden Holt.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Encompass Hospice, Austinville United Methodist Church or St. Jude Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.