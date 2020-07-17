DECATUR — Funeral service for Bernice Thorn Parker, age 87, of Decatur, will be Sunday, July 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Earl Holt officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker, who passed away in her home in Decatur, Alabama, on July 15, 2020, was born in Franklin County, AL in 1932, to Lester and Lawrencie Craven Thorn. Having been ill for some time, she was being cared for by loving caregivers from Visiting Angels and Compassus Hospice. Mrs. Parker was a longtime resident of Decatur and Hartselle, and was a graduate of Austinville High School. As a teenager, she was a star basketball player. She retired from Monsanto, and she also partnered with her husband in Parker Tax Company. She and her husband enjoyed working on their farm in the cattle business. They were both members of the Cattlemen’s Association.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Harold H. Parker; her son, Michael Lynn Patterson; and sister, Mary Lou Boyce.
She is survived by her daughter, Toni Nicholson; one brother, Jerry Thorn; beloved sister-in-law, Trecia Patterson; five grandchildren, Nicholas Watkins, Dane Burgess, Jeremy Patterson, Yvonne Brown, and Amber Patterson; seven great-grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth, Grace, and Rebekah Watkins; Dilynn and Prestyn Brown; and Austin and Avery Patterson; and several nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
